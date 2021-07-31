DESHLER — Verlinda Ann (Yungmann) Flick, 84, of Deshler, Ohio passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 3, 2021 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Deshler with Pastor Kurtis Freimuth officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Suggested memorials are to the Deshler Fireman’s Association and Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Verlinda Flick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

