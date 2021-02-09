Velma Whitford

Weston — Velma May Whitford, 84, Weston, Ohio, passed away at home February 6, 2021.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, on March 22, 1936, to Elmer and Bernadine (Feeney) Marihugh.
Velma was a member of the United Methodist Church in Weston. She retired from Campbell Soup Company and was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting and watching football and NASCAR. Velma's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, George Hessler, Evelyn (Sandy) Wheeler, Selena (Travis) Nelson, Lillian (Robert) Hudson, Curtis Hessler, Harold (Liz) Hessler, David (Laura) Whitford and Kim (Alan) Nobel-Blecher; stepchildren, Vilinda Whitford-Poore, Cathy (Kenny) Killian, James Whiteford Jr., Tammy (Randy) Sandford, Barb (Gary) Gustwiller and Deborah (Mark ) Harris; 36 grandchildren; 77 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Roberta "Bobbie" (Lowell) Elders, Janice (Richard) Nichols and Bev Jo (John) Casper.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, John Hessler; sisters, Joyce Huggins and Hope Axe; and brothers, Elmer Marihugh Jr. and John Robert Marihugh.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
