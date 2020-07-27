Velma Gerken

NAPOLEON — Velma D. Gerken, 93, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Genacross – Napoleon Lutheran Home.
She was born February 28, 1927, in Adams Township, Defiance County, to the late Carl and Erna (Bostelman) Baden. On April 11, 1948, she married Delbert C. Gerken, and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2004.
Velma was a homemaker. She was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wauseon, and donated time making quilts. She was very active in the Napoleon VFW, along with her husband, Delbert, and she served as the president of the Ladies Auxiliary from 1988-2013. She was also a member of Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Deb) Gerken, Elaine (Roger) Borstelman, Margaret Stubbs of Nebraska, Dennis Gerken, Gary Gerken and Kevin Gerken; grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Krista, Andrea, Katie, Matthew, Brianne, Brandon, Logan, Cole, Hunter, and Kaelyn; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Harlin (June) Baden; and sister-in-law, Mary Baden. She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Gerken; brother; Lawrence; and sister, Renetta Schneuker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wauseon, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Genacross of Napoleon, St. Luke Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
