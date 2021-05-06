Velma Durham

OKOLONA — Velma J. Durham, 82, of Okolona passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Genacross Lutheran Services of Napoleon.
She was born on November 17, 1938, to Albert and Lucille (Mitchell) Schaper of Malinta. In September of 1962, she married the love of her life, Lawrence E. Durham, who preceded her in death on June 27, 2017. They shared a wonderful fifty-four years together. Velma worked at Napco Plastics Company of Napoleon for many years.
In her younger years Velma enjoyed gardening and canning. She also looked forward to roller skating with Larry, especially the waltz and two-step skating. After retiring she and Larry traveled extensively in their motor home, seeing forty-nine states, including three trips to Alaska.
Velma is survived by her sister, Karen (Lynn) Sonnenberg; nephews and nieces, Dan (Nancy) Durham, Sheryl (Jack) Boyd, David Durham, Kathy (Jeff) Miller, Michelle (Steve) Hunt, Lisa (Adam) Williams, Josh (Amber) Sonnenberg, Jennifer (Dave) Reamsnyder, William (Wendy) Schaper and Daniel (Sara) Schaper. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Schaper, husband, Larry Durham, brothers, Franklyn and Louis Schaper and her niece, Lolita Appel.
Visitation for Velma will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) Napoleon. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with pastor Lee Genter officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and cemetery. Social distancing is also strongly encouraged. Memorials in Velma’s memory may be considered to Genacross Lutheran Services of Napoleon or BrightFocus Foundation: Macular Degeneration Research. Friends are invited to share a memory of Velma and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
