Funeral services for Velma Clyburn were held at noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ross Wonderly, Cassandra Wonderly, Ethan Wonderly, Kyle Wonderly, Megan Wonderly and Lee Showman.
