Valita Lammers

Kalida — Valita A. Lammers, 87, Kalida, died at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born October 26, 1933, in Ottoville, to the late Frank X. and Catherine (Bensman) Hohlbein. On November 21, 1953, she married Paul H. Lammers and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2000.
Valita is survived by six children, Thomas (Mary Jo) Lammers of Findlay, Duane (Rose Ann) Lammers of Ottawa, Karl (Gretchen) Lammers of Kalida, Kathryn Maas of Ottawa, Nancy (Dan) Utendorf and Marcia (Jeff) Vennekotter, both of Kalida; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, with one more due in April; three brothers, Richard Hohlbein of Lima, Jerry (Angie) Hohlbein and Don (Janice) Hohlbein, both of Ottoville; a sister, Mary Lou Gerdeman of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Lammers, who died on February 11, 1979; a brother, Robert Hohlbein; three sisters, Alice Meyer, Rita Mae Pohlman and Delores Hemker; two infant siblings, Carl and Carol Hohlbein; brothers-in-law, Virgil Meyer, Mel Pohlman, Carl Hemker and Rich Gerdeman; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Hohlbein, Dorothy Hohlbein and Sue Hohlbein.
Valita was a homemaker. She had worked at Sylvania Electric and Putnam Acres Care Center, both in Ottawa. After retirement and raising her children, she enjoyed many years of volunteering at Kalida Elementary School and the Meadows of Kalida. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting and spending special times with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many friends. Valita graduated from Ottoville High School. She was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kalida and its Altar Rosary Society, Ottawa Senior Center and the Ohio Polka Boosters. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Kalida Wildcats.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Sunday from 5-8 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Kalida Local Schools, St. Michael's Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
