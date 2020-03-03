ARCHBOLD — Valetta M. “Becky” Stuckey, 88, Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice Center. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

