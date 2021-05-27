Paulding — Valeria F. Beair, 74, of Paulding, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at The Gardens of Paulding.
She was born on August 22, 1946, to the late William and Mazie (Kerns) Theis in Defiance, Ohio. In 1958 she married Richard Beair Sr. who preceded her in death in 2008. Valeria enjoyed her time spent as a homemaker. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and friends.
Valeria is survived by her children: Steve (Nina) Theis of Paulding, Ohio, Richard (Summer) Beair Jr. of Lima, Ohio, and Lee Ann (Gilbert) Mowery of Marble Head, Ohio. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Dorothy (Dick) Reed of Florida, and Patsy Palmer of Alabama.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Roger, Arnold, Kenny and Orville Theis, and sisters Marge Singer and Lucille Keezer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Cascade Cemetery in Cloverdale, Ohio, with Perry Porter officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
