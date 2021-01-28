Ursula Matson

Cloverdale — Ursula E. Matson, 91, Cloverdale, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born September 15, 1929, in Berlin, Germany, to the late Wilhelm Oskar and Klara Else (Franke) Bleschke. On November 11, 1954, she married Nolan J. Matson, and he preceded her in death on January 8, 2009.
She is survived by five children, Harry (Sandy) Matson of Napoleon, Ralph Matson of Cloverdale, Angie Martin of Hawaii, LaYana Doster of Denver, Colo., and Kenny Matson of Sacramento, Calif.; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Ursula loved gardening and flowers. She was the past head of the Cloverdale Gardening Club. She also enjoyed playing board games, especially Scrabble.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will take place at later date in Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks will be required upon entry into the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
