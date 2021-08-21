Defiance — Tyler Christopher Smith, age 30, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at his childhood home in Defiance.
He is the son of Christopher Smith, beloved grandson of Zettia and Allan Coleman and cherished father to Trent, Kane and Eloise.
Tyler was born June 27, 1991, to Christopher Smith in Toledo, Ohio. Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School. Tyler worked at Campbell's Soup in Napoleon, Ohio. Tyler loved spending time with his family, children and friends. He was a loving and caring person that carried his heart on his sleeve and extended love to all that he knew. Tyler will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched.
Tyler is survived by his father Christopher Smith of Defiance, Ohio and his three children Trent, Kane and Eloise. Tyler also leaves behind his grandparents Zettia and Allan Coleman of Defiance, his aunt Jackie Bennett of Defiance, and his uncle James Smith of Defiance, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tyler was preceded in death by his infant brother, Trent D. Smith, grandparents, James and JoAnn Wachtman and aunt Dawn Smith.
Tyler's family held a private service for close family and friends to say their goodbyes.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.