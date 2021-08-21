Defiance — Tyler Christopher Smith, age 30, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at his childhood home in Defiance.

He is the son of Christopher Smith, beloved grandson of Zettia and Allan Coleman and cherished father to Trent, Kane and Eloise.

Tyler was born June 27, 1991, to Christopher Smith in Toledo, Ohio. Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School. Tyler worked at Campbell's Soup in Napoleon, Ohio. Tyler loved spending time with his family, children and friends. He was a loving and caring person that carried his heart on his sleeve and extended love to all that he knew. Tyler will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched.

Tyler is survived by his father Christopher Smith of Defiance, Ohio and his three children Trent, Kane and Eloise. Tyler also leaves behind his grandparents Zettia and Allan Coleman of Defiance, his aunt Jackie Bennett of Defiance, and his uncle James Smith of Defiance, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tyler was preceded in death by his infant brother, Trent D. Smith, grandparents, James and JoAnn Wachtman and aunt Dawn Smith.

Tyler's family held a private service for close family and friends to say their goodbyes.

To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries