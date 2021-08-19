Tyler Smith

Defiance — Tyler Christopher George Smith, age 30, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at his residence in Defiance.

He was born on June 27, 1991, to Georgette (Clemens) Mekus in Toledo, Ohio. Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Defiance High School, and played football and baseball. Tyler worked at Campbell's Soup Co. in Napoleon, Ohio. In his leisure time he enjoyed spending time with his children. Tyler will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Georgette Mekus of Leipsic, Ohio, and his children, Ellie, Trent and Kane Smith. He also leaves behind his sister, Tiffany Ashbaugh of Defiance, his grandparents, George and Doris Clemens, his aunts, Beth (Ryan) Ordway, Amy Clemens, and Kathy (Rod) Lawson, two nieces, one nephew, and five cousins.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Trent D. Smith, and his cousin, Brice A. Clemens.

All services for Tyler will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

