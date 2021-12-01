Tyler Moore

Defiance — Tyler I. Moore, 31, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Defiance.
He was born on June 19, 1990, to Thomas and Shelly (Rau) Moore in Toledo, Ohio. Tyler was a member of The Experience Church and completed two programs of Renewed Minds. He worked as an industrial welder for NASG. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and model cars. He loved animals and being outdoors, especially out in the woods. He enjoyed fixing things and doing small home improvement projects. Tyler will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Tyler is survived by his father, Thomas (Danielle) Moore of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, his fiancée, Jasmine Govin of Defiance, his children, Phoenix Moore, Zuri Moore, and Paris Moore, and his step-children: Layla Chavez and Jaxon Govin. He also leaves behind his brothers, Thomas O. (Roxanne) Moore II and Torin Moore, his sister, Rayn Moore, all of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, his uncle, Timothy (Anita) Moore of Northwood, Ohio, and his grandmother, Wanda Cumpian of Perrysburg, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelly Moore, and his grandfather, Wallace Moore.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service to celebrate his life will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kyle Brownlee officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Jasmine Govin. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
