Tyler Kunsman

Defiance — Tyler Kunsman, 35, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, Ohio.

Tyler was born on April 2, 1986, to Donald P. Hazlett and Darlene (Bowling) Peterson in Toledo, Ohio. He worked at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon. Tyler enjoyed lifting weights, he loved to laugh, and will be remembered for his kind nature and contagious sense of humor. He will be incredibly missed by his family and friends, and never forgotten.

Tyler is survived by his father, Donald P. Hazlett of Perrysburg, Ohio; his mother, Darlene (Brent Urivez) Peterson of Defiance; his brothers, Brodrick Kunsman and Shay Miller, both of Defiance, DJ Hazlett Jr. and Isaiah M. Hazlett, both of Fostoria, and his sister, Taryn Peterson of Defiance. He also leaves behind his grandmother, Thelma Trevino of Defiance, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Trevino, and grandmother, Patricia Hyatt.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials are suggested to the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

