Troy L. Kruse, 53, Defiance, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Blue Creek Healthcare Center in Whitehouse, Ohio.
He was born August 29, 1966, to George and Margene (Anderson) Kruse in Defiance. Troy had previously worked at Cooper's Hatchery. He collected sports memorabilia, and was a huge fan of college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed bicycling, and he rode to Marblehead all by himself.
Troy is survived by his loving parents, George and Margene Kruse; his two brothers, George G. (Kim) Kruse of Defiance and Victor J. (Lora) Kruse of Columbus; five nephews, one niece, five great-nephews and one great-niece.
A private visitation for immediate family will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.