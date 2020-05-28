Kruse

Troy L. Kruse, 53, Defiance, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Blue Creek Healthcare Center in Whitehouse, Ohio.

He was born August 29, 1966, to George and Margene (Anderson) Kruse in Defiance. Troy had previously worked at Cooper's Hatchery. He collected sports memorabilia, and was a huge fan of college football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed bicycling, and he rode to Marblehead all by himself.

Troy is survived by his loving parents, George and Margene Kruse; his two brothers, George G. (Kim) Kruse of Defiance and Victor J. (Lora) Kruse of Columbus; five nephews, one niece, five great-nephews and one great-niece.

A private visitation for immediate family will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

