Tralene Wiechers

Wiechers

NAPOLEON — Tralene “Tra” Wiechers, 65, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born October 10, 1954, in Havre, Montana. On June 5, 1981, she married Keith Wiechers. Tra was very active in the Fulton County Relay for Life, having served as the luminaria chairman for 15 years and the 2018 honorary chairman. She enjoyed RV trips out west with Keith and the grandchildren. She devoted most of her free time to scrapbooking, annual birthday shopping with the grandkids, annual Frankenmuth Christmas shopping with the extended family, and cheering on her grandchildren at their numerous sporting events. She had a way of making every holiday party all about the grandkids and made sure they knew just how important they were to her. She never knew a stranger and her human kindness was truly overflowing.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Jason (Hope) Shilling of West Unity, Christa (Mark) Burken, Kristan (Scott) Norden, Sandy (Jason) Bostleman, Sandi (Tommy) Naas and Keith (Keisha) Wiechers, all of Napoleon; grandchildren, Alan, Clay, Chandler, Joe, Morgan, Evan, Sam, Dan, Abby, Carter, Jordan, Meaghan, Sarah, Landin, Cameron, Kohen, Scarlet, Zachary and Benjamin; honorary grandchildren, Logan, Dylan and Audrey; brother, Ric (Susie) Beals of Cut Bank, Montana; and sister, Shauna Beals of Spencerville, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Roberta (Hader) Beals.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Memorial gathering will be held on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sara’s Garden/New Horizons Academy where her grandson attends school.

To send flowers to the family of Tralene Wiechers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Rodenberger Funeral Home - Napoleon
1010 Westmoreland Avenue PO Box 166
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tralene's Memorial Gathering begins.
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Tralene's Memorial Service begins.
Load entries