NAPOLEON — Tralene “Tra” Wiechers, 65, Napoleon, passed away December 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Arrangements are pending at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.

Dec 29
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM-7:00PM
Rodenberger Funeral Home - Napoleon
1010 Westmoreland Avenue PO Box 166
Napoleon, OH 43545
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
