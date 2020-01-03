Tracy Wareham

Tracy L. Wareham, 61, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital.
She was born May 28, 1958, to D. Matt and Shirley (Keller) Asher in Bowling Green, Ohio. On July 30, 1977, she married Daniel Wareham, who resides in Defiance. Tracy worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and her animals. Spending time with her family and grandchildren was always her priority. Tracy will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Tracy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Daniel Wareham of Defiance; her two daughters, Amy Salyers and Melissa (Joshua) Fleetwood, and her mother, Shirley Asher, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Kye Ankney and Asher Fleetwood; her brother, Richard (LuAnn) Asher of Monclova, Ohio; and her sister, Tamara (John) Wirick of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her father, D. Matt Asher; and sister, Kim Gilmore.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. David Brobston officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
