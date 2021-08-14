Tracie Conn

Convoy — Tracie Diane Lippi Conn, age 53, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Rita's Mercy Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.
She was born on October 9, 1967, to Edward and Jadine (Bell) Conn in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tracie was a member of Restoration Tabernacle Church, where she recently worked in the media department. She also worked at Knight's Pizza in Convoy, Ohio. Tracie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Tracie will be sadly missed by her parents, Edward and Jadine Conn of Ohio City, Ohio; her sons: Nicholas (Cassandra) Lippi of Toledo, Ohio, and Jacob Lippi of Convoy, Ohio; and her daughters: Alyssa (Richard) Andrews of Van Wert, Ohio, and Haley (Paul) Brown of Delphos, Ohio. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; three brothers: Kurt (Nancy) Conn and Derrick (Niki) Conn, all of Van Wert, Ohio, and Brian (Edith) Conn of Elida, Ohio; and her sister, Amy (Rick) Jones of Van Wert, Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Restoration Tabernacle Church, 9119 Christy Road, Defiance, Ohio, and from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Wednesday morning. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Restoration Tabernacle Church, with the Rev. Janet Strickland officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, Ohio.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
