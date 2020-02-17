OAKWOOD — Tony O. “Hook” Miller, 68, Oakwood, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Feb 21
Memorial Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:30AM
V.F.W. #3360
Clinton St.
Defiance, OH 43512
