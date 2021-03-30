Tommy Dangler

Bryan — Tommy Ray Dangler, 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. Tommy retired from the Pepsi company with 41 years of service, from 1979-2020. He was a member of the Bryan AmVets Sons, Bryan VFW Auxiliary, Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose. He enjoyed singing karaoke, playing bass guitar and had been in a band when he was younger.
Tommy Ray Dangler was born on July 28, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Harold and Joyce (Fulk) Dangler Sr. He married Martha R. Roberts on September 26, 2001, in Stryker, Ohio, and she survives.
Tommy is also survived by his sons, Chad Dangler and Chester Dangler, both of Bryan; stepdaughter, Jamie (Frank) Karolyi of Scott, Ohio, and stepson, Kenneth Canfield of Bryan; three grandchildren, Arin, Kirsten and Kameron Canfield; sister, Bonnie Dangler of Bryan; brother, Harold (Diane) Dangler Jr. of West Unity; and nephew, Brad Dangler of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Randy and Rex Dangler and nephew, Mike Dangler.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family require visitors to use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Graveside funeral services will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, 5340 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.