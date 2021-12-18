HICKSVILLE — Timothy A. Thompson, 65, of Hicksville passed away Wednesday night at Brookview Health Care Center in Defiance.
He was born on March 20, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to Charles Wayne and Joyce Elaine (Oliverson) Thompson. Timothy married Debbra Schooley in Antwerp, Ohio, and she preceded him in death in 2019. He was a family man; he adored his family. Timothy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Timothy worked in his father’s auto shop in Hicksville, C & J Auto.
Timothy is survived by his seven children, Linda Thompson, Danyel Betz and Billie (Paul) Booker all of Hicksville, Jaleena (Jeff) Mills of Edon, Shana (Rick Huddleston) Thompson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Timothy Thompson II and Charles (Alyssa Conley) Thompson all of Hicksville; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother, Joyce Thompson of Hicksville; brother, Wayne Thompson of Hicksville; other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, wife, Debbra, granddaughter, Caitilyn Thompson and sisters, Elaine Wann and Beverly Jones.
A celebration of Timothy’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
