Timothy Mavis

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Timothy A. Mavis, 56, of Phoenix, passed away on September 10, 2021, at Chandler Regional Hospital.
He was born September 13, 1964, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Robert and Francis (Ickes) Mavis. Timothy graduated from Fairview High School class of 1983. On May 7, 1993, he married Rebecca Goebel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They moved to Phoenix in 1999. He was long time owner of Mark’s Luggage Repair.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Brandi Girardot, Phoenix, Joseph (Joy) Goebel, Antwerp, Ohio, Autumn (Jeremy) Wildhart, Tiffin, Ohio, Nicholas (Maria Jimenez) Mavis, Dakota Mavis, Riley Mavis and Adam Mavis all of Phoenix; 11 grandchildren: Haylee Girardot, Peyton, Natalie, Zander and Krew Wildhart, Dominique and Carter Mavis, Jackson Berkeley, David, Chase and Imogyn Budd; two brothers, Todd (Kristin) Mavis, Farmer, Ohio, and Tony (Alvaro Martinez) Mavis, Houston, Texas; three sisters, Becky Mavis, Farmer, Ohio, Rachelle (Thomas) VanAuken, Bryan, Ohio, and Jennifer Mavis, Farmer, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
He will be greatly missed and loved dearly by his family and friends. Timothy had a big heart and a quirky personality. He loved his children and especially his grandchildren.
A visitation was held from noon-2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona.
