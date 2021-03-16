Timothy Beindorf

REPUBLIC—Timothy L. Beindorf, 65, of Republic, passed away at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Tim was born on October 7, 1955, in Bryan, to Earl O. Beindorf and Letha “Peggy” (Champion) Keller. He married Mary (Benavides) Beindorf, on April 10, 1981, in Tiffin and she survives in Republic.
Additional survivors include his mother, Letha “Peggy” Keller of Bettsville; daughter, Lori Benavides of Port Lavaca, Texas; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Lane (Melinda) Beindorf of Locust Grove, Virgina, and Doug Beindorf of Gibsonburg; and two sisters, Rita Okonski of Tiffin, and Jonnell Harrison of Bettsville.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Earl Beindorf; step-father Claude Keller; and three sisters, Earlene Sanders, Valerie Spire and Rhonda Beindorf.
Tim attended Clyde High School and worked for Ameriwood for 38 years. He was a CB Radio enthusiast, using the handle “Little Willie.” He enjoyed camping and fishing.
A memorial service for Tim will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, with Pastor Charles Hall officiating. Visitation for family and friends will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. There will be no burial at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family care of the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory, 135 N. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.
