Timothy Baker

Chewey, Okla. — Timothy S. Baker, 54, of Chewey, Oklahoma, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at North Eastern Health Systems in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
He was born on May 8, 1967, to Allan and Lois (Fast) Baker in Defiance, Ohio. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of E-4. He received honors in good conduct and marksmanship badge, and served as a pharmacy specialist for over three years and also with medical health services.
Tim attended Ayersville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed living off the land and in the hills. He was a cancer survivor and enjoyed his life to the fullest. He loved his dogs, rock and roll and listening to Joe Rogan Podcasts. Tim loved his grandchildren dearly.
Tim is survived by his mother, Lois Baker, of Defiance, and his daughters, Amber Baker of Van Wert, Ohio, Ashley Baker of Troy, Ohio, and Autumn Baker of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, his brother, Christopher (Lesley) Baker of California, and his sisters, Debra (Bill) Hood of California, Teresa (John) Steingass of Michigan, Linda Clemens of Defiance, and Pam (Bruce) Tressler of Ayersville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Baker, and two brothers, Jeff and Michael Baker.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from noon-2 p.m. at Ayersville United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Burial will take place at Ayersville Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
