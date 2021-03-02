Wauseon — Tim Sonnenberg, 73, Wauseon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Toledo Hospital.
Tim was the son of Victor and Frances (Miller) Sonnenberg of Holgate, Ohio. Tim served as county agriculture and 4-H Extension agent with The Ohio State University in Hocking County in the early 1970s. He was also a dairy farmer in Henry County on the family farm in the mid 1970s-80s. Tim then served as senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, Ohio, for 24 years, retiring in 2012. Tim also retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, serving 38 years active duty and in the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard. Tim and his wife, Diane, were lecturers at Makumira Lutheran Seminary, Tanzania, Africa, and at Voi Lutheran Bible School, Kenya, East Africa.
Tim was preceded in death by his son, Rob.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Dusty (Cheryl), Carey (Naomi), Jill (Jeremiah) Brinke and Ladd (Sara). He had nine grandchildren; and a sister, Vickie (Tom) Andres; and brother, Steve (Karen) Sonnenberg.
Because of COVID, funeral services will be private for Tim's immediate family only. Private interment will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery.
For those wishing to support his family and honor Tim's life, you are invited to view his funeral service, which will be live streamed via Facebook on Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon, Ohio, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. The recording of his funeral service will be available for viewing for 48 hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to:
Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory St. NE, Minneapolis, Minn. 55432; St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio; Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio; or 4-H Camp Palmer Inc., 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohio 43521.
If you choose, you may forward memorial contributions or other messages to the funeral home address.
To leave online condolences for Tim's family, please visit www.grisierfh.com.
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 South Fulton Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.