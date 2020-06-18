HICKSVILLE — Tim E. Betts Sr., 74, Hicksville, a 33rd-Degree AASR Mason, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
Tim was born July 14, 1945, in Hicksville, the son of the late Robert and Norabelle (Donnell) Betts. He was a 1963 graduate of Hicksville High School. Tim married Colette Giant on August 4, 1990, and she survives. Tim was a lifelong farmer and worked at BF Goodrich as an industrial truck mechanic for 36 years. Tim was a member of the Hicksville Blue Lodge 478, the Royal Arch Masons 188 where he was a past high priest and held many degrees, Bryan Commandery 74, Angola Yoemen of York, K.Y.C.H., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2556 in Hicksville. He was an avid collector of Oliver tractors and a member of the Oliver Gang.
Tim is survived by his wife, Colette of Hicksville, Ohio; his sons, Brent (Julie) Betts of Avon, Ohio, and Eric “Chop” (Deborah) Betts of Hicksville, Ohio; a stepson, Brandon (Stephanie) Hoeppner of Williamsburg, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Nancy Shaffer of Woodburn, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim E. Betts Jr.; and brother, Jerry Betts.
Visitation for Tim E. Betts Sr. will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 2-6:30 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Please remember social distancing. Masks are encouraged, but not required. If you are not feeling well, please express your condolences to the family, by text, telephone, mail or leave a message on funeral home website page.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 07169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio, 43512; CHP Home Care & Hospice, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio, 43512; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
