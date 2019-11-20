Thomas Yackee

WAUSEON — Thomas Charles Yackee, 90, Wauseon, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 17, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 13, 1929, in Wauseon, to the late Julius Frederick and Helen Henrietta (Stiriz) Yackee. He attended Wauseon High School and served honorably in the Marine Corps from 1946-49 and the Marine Corps Reserve from 1949-51. He married Frances Leona Grisier on October 4, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2010. Tom was a lifelong farmer until his passing and a tool and die journeyman, retiring from ACCO-Babcock (American Chain and Cable) after 44 years of service. Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, where he was baptized, confirmed and married.
Surviving Tom are his children, Cecilia (Steve) Nartker of Napoleon, Pete (Liz) Yackee of Wauseon, Rex (Liz Taylor) Yackee Ennis, Texas, and Tim (Grace) Yackee of Perrysburg; and son-in-law, Shawn O’Neil, of Wauseon. Tom and Frances loved their numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-daughter. Also surviving are a brother, Jarol (Carolyn) Yackee of Wauseon; a sister, Carol (Bob) Roth of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Teresa “Terri” O’Neil; granddaughter, Rachel Yackee; sister, Jane Oberhaus; and brother, Bill Yackee.
Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Yackee family from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon. Rev. Roger Marlow will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Fellowship luncheon will follow the interment in Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio; or CHP Hospice (Angel Foundation). Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.
Funeral arrangements for the Yackee family are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon.
