Thomas Wetli

Thomas Eugene Wetli, 77, Defiance, passed away at home in his shop doing what he loved on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1943, to Eugene and Rosemary (Brady) Wetli in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On August 8, 1970, he married Mary (Littrell) Wetli, who resides in Defiance.
Tom was a 1961 graduate of Payne High School, he earned his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University, and earned his master's degree from Michigan State University. He taught at Cloverleaf High School, Tinora High School and Ayersville High School, retiring in 1995. His second career was at Lowe's from October 1995-2008. He also enjoyed being a commercial bus driver, and a school bus driver for Ayersville Local Schools.
He was a faithful member for over 40 years of St. Michael's Catholic Church. Tom loved vintage cars, and was a member of several car clubs. He enjoyed woodworking, glass cutting, and he was an avid reader. Tom will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Wetli of Defiance; his son, Douglas Wetli of Cincinnati, Ohio; and his daughter, Karen (Stephen) Walker of Lambertville, Mich. He also leaves behind his grandson, Alexander Walker; his brother, Joe (Nancy) Wetli of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Janie (Terry) King of Toledo, Theresa (Jack) Ditton of Sedona, Ariz., and Ann (Bob) Moore of Dover, Tenn.; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Rosemary Wetli.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Michael's Catholic Church on The Ridge. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing and wear masks while offering the family your support.
Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arthritis Foundation or Autism Society of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
