COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thomas Robert Weisenburger, formerly of Defiance, passed from this world into eternity with family by his side on Saturday, February, 19, 2022, at Pike’s Peak Hospice Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, from complications of cancer.
He was born May 17, 1964, to Jack A. and Sandra A. (Kile) Weisenburger in Defiance. Tom graduated from Ayersville High School in 1982. Before his illness, he was employed at various factories around the Fort Wayne area. Tom’s most rewarding job was at the Parachute/Rifle Schools, Colorado, working as a maintenance technician. Tom’s interests included music, guitars, motorcycles, Blue Angel air shows and spending time with family and friends.
His family include his son, Jesse (Jayce) Neely, grandchildren, Daxton, Emma, Ella and Odin, son, Cody Miller, daughter, Amber Miller, brother, Neal (Kathy), sisters, Cara Cordes, Beth (Scott) Waugh, nephews, Waylon and Wyndham Waugh. Also step-mother, Darlene Weisenburger, aunts, Sally (Jim) Sowers, Karen (Bill) Perdue and uncle, Jim (Theresa) Kile, many cousins and friends survive Tom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sandra Weisenburger, grandparents, Edward and Mary Weisenburger, Paul and May Kile and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service at Ayersville Cemetery will be held at a later date. A grateful thanks to Jesse and his family who cared for Tom in their home during his final days.
