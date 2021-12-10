Thomas Townley

Defiance — Thomas J. Townley, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital.
Thomas was born on June 10, 1948, to the late Russell and Lorraine (Bott) Townley in Flint, Michigan. On March 18, 1967, he married Alyse DeGood, who preceded him in death in 2013. He served his country in the United States Army as a medic, receiving a Purple Heart. After 30 years, Thomas retired from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn. He was also a past commander and member of the Paulding V.F.W. Post 587.
Thomas is survived by his children, Lisa Adams, Defiance, Ohio, and Brent (Leslie) Townley, Paulding, Ohio; siblings: Fred Townley, Paulding, Ohio, Bob (Jeannine) Townley, Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Deb Townley, Fenton, Michigan; grandchildren, Kyle Adams, A.J. Adams, Briana Townley and Emma Townley; great-grandchildren, Karter, Aubrey and Ashton.
Thomas is also preceded in death by brothers, Timothy and Michael Townley and son-in-law, Steven Adams.
Services will be 7 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Shaun Matako officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery with military rites.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paulding V.F.W. Post 587, 214 N. Water St., Paulding, OH 45879.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
