BRYAN — Thomas “Tom” Haaser, 79, Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born October 26, 1940, to the late Franklin and Alma (Lawhead) Haaser in Tiffin, Ohio. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He earned his bachelor’s degree and worked as a nurse anesthetist until his retirement. Tom was a member of AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance. He enjoyed restoring old cars and Cushman Eagles.
Tom is survived by his two children, Douglas Haaser of Atlanta, Ga., and Shelly Stewart of Athens, Tenn.; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol (Herb) Love of Tiffin, Ohio; and his companion, Karen Haaser of Defiance.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place in Tiffin at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
