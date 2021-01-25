KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Thomas Martin Small, born August 29, 1948, died December 30, 2020, from complications of cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jane Martin Small, father, Roger F. Small; and beloved sister, Barbara Ann Small. Tom traveled the world. His intellect suited him well to excel in “Jeopardy” and playing cards. Tom had a kind soul and who now has a spot secure in a speak-easy in Heaven. We love you and we will miss you Brother.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Small as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.