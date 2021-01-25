KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Thomas Martin Small, born August 29, 1948, died December 30, 2020, from complications of cancer. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jane Martin Small, father, Roger F. Small; and beloved sister, Barbara Ann Small. Tom traveled the world. His intellect suited him well to excel in “Jeopardy” and playing cards. Tom had a kind soul and who now has a spot secure in a speak-easy in Heaven. We love you and we will miss you Brother.

