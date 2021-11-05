Thomas Schnitkey

Napoleon — Thomas L. Schnitkey, 71, of Napoleon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Parkview Health Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 15, 1950, to Orville and Mary (Betts) Schnitkey of Napoleon. Tom was an 1968 graduate of Napoleon High School. After graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for four years. On August 27, 1971, he married the love of his life, Mary C. Fruth, whom survives. They shared fifty wonderful years together and had three daughters. After his honorable discharge he worked for National Can for ten years, then as a manager at Rausch Lumber from the early 1980s until they closed several years ago. He was currently working at Northtowne Defiance Mall as a maintenance man. Tom passionately served as an MRC Volunteer at the Henry County Health Department- COVID Immunization Clinic and looked forward to returning.
Tom loved life and the people he met, he never knew a stranger. Tom was a selfless person and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and collecting Matchbox cars. He loved animals especially his dog, Maggie. He also enjoyed being outside, woodworking, shopping and sharing his findings, scrapping, camping with friends, driving, going to the ocean and keeping busy. He also liked watching softball games and cheering on his daughters and later his grandchildren as they played. He had a boisterous laugh that will always be remembered. Tom was a sweet, sincere person with a heart of gold. He was the best and to say he will be dearly missed is an understatement.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary C. Schnitkey and daughters, Stephanie Schnitkey and Kari (Shawn) Shortridge; ten grandchildren, Cody (Catie) Lockwood, Tyler (Kylee) Lockwood, Austin Smith, Jes Smith, Justine McGhee, Tayler (Patrick) Millen II, Rylie Krok, Jordyn Krok, Drew Krok and Madisyn Schnitkey; eight great-grandchildren, Serenity Meza, Bentley and Diana Lockwood, and Lincoln Lockwood who is expected to arrive any day now, Ariaya and Levi Lockwood, Sienna McGhee, Oaklynn Musser; beloved dog, Maggie; and his brother, Richard Schnitkey of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Schnitkey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mary Schnitkey, his daughter, Amy Schnitkey Krok, brother, William Schnitkey and in-laws, Cloyce and Mary Fruth.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon. A graveside service with military honors will be scheduled for a date in the near future. An update for the graveside services will be published and noted on the funeral home's website. Memorials in Tom's memory may be considered to his family in care of the funeral home. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic the family respectfully asks that all attendants consider wearing a mask for everyone's safety. Friends are invited to share a memory of Tom and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
