Thomas Proctor Jr.

Defiance — Thomas E. Proctor Jr., 57, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021.
Born on June 28, 1964, he led a happy life with his wife of 32 years, Margaret (Thomas) Proctor. He worked at Campbell Soup/Silgan Can Company for 25 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Bonnie Proctor and survived by his wife, four children and fifteen grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to CHP Hospice, Defiance.
