Defiance — Thomas Alan Moninger, 69, Defiance, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 6, 1951, to Ted and Imelda (Kehnast) Moninger in Defiance, Ohio. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Tinora High School. On June 4, 1982, he married Diane (Kuhn) Moninger, who survives. Tom proudly served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Tom was an active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of AMVETS Post 1991. He worked for over 48 years at Johns Manville until his retirement in 2017. Tom loved being outdoors, mowing, and farming with his friend, Leo Shininger. He enjoyed tinkering on things, but mostly spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Diane Moninger of Defiance; his daughters, Andrea (Shawn) Goliver and Melissa Moninger; and his sons, Tyke (Carrie) Moninger and Derrick Moninger, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Elijah and Isaiah Goliver, Brianna, Avery and Baylee Moninger, and Mason Moninger.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the pandemic, all services for Tom will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512, for Masses or the church maintenance fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.