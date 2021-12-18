FAYETTE — Thomas Howard McNutt, age 66, of Fayette passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born on August 23, 1955, in Corona, California, to Howard A. and Marjorie B. (Schlosser) McNutt. He married Michelle Marie Linebrink on November 29, 1975, in Defiance and she survives. Tom had been employed as a painter with Painters Local 7, retiring on October 1, 2011. He loved being outdoors doing anything from watching birds, camping, bicycling, woodworking and working on cars. He enjoyed music, playing card games, working on puzzles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Michelle, Tom is survived by his children, Brian (Beth) McNutt of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Andrea (Nick) Longenecker of Perrysburg, and Jennifer McNutt of Toledo; two brothers, Robert (Nicole) Miller of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Timothy Kojoma of Columbus; two sisters, Kathy DiBenedetto of Norwood, Massachussetts, and Cindy (Lyle) Sizemore of Holland; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Charles Miller.
The memorial service for Tom will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.
