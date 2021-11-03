Thomas Hulbert

Defiance — Thomas M. Hulbert, 67, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on October 1, 1954, to Homer and Margaret (Westrick) Hulbert in Defiance, Ohio. On October 7, 1977, he married Lynette (Sonnenberg) Hulbert, who survives.
Tom graduated from Tinora High School in 1973. He was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He worked for almost 28 years at Zeller Corp. and was a custodian for Northeastern Local Schools for 20 years. He enjoyed farming, mowing and hanging out in the shed listening to his old records and 8-tracks. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Tom was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 44 years, Lynette, and his children, Kylie (Daniel) Moss of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Jonathon Hulbert of Columbus, Ohio, and Ty (Brittany) Hulbert of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves his grandchildren, Mary Jane Moss, and Jack and Leo Hulbert, and his siblings: Donna (Skip) Stites of Defiance, Bob (Mary Alice) Hulbert of New Haven, Indiana, Sue Sauber of Defiance, and Mary Baker of Toledo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill Hulbert, and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church Building Fund, or CLL Global Research Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
