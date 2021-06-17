Thomas Haase

Hicksville — Thomas D. Haase, 66, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 12, 2021, while doing what he loved, working outside manicuring his lawn.
Tom was born January 27, 1955, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of the late Ted L. and Lorene E. (Rosebrock) Haase. He was a 1973 graduate of Hicksville High School. He went to work for the Parker Hannifin Company, retiring in 2015 after 42 years of service. Tom married Brenda S. Strock on August 23, 1975, in Hicksville, Ohio. After the marriage ended, he then married Donna L. Newman on September 12, 1998, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2021. Tom proudly served the Village of Hicksville as a village councilman from 1981 to 2001. For a period of time, he served as mayor. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville; Hicksville Rotary Club; Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556; Hicksville Jaycees; Hicksville Beautification Committee; and the National Mustang Club of America. In his free time, Tom enjoyed working outside in his lawn (and often his neighbors' lawns), golfing, boating, going to car shows and visiting the beach. Of many things, Tom will be remembered for his orneriness, fantastic sense of humor, and his heart for others.
Surviving are his two children, Christopher (Allison) Haase of Garner, North Carolina, and Tiffany (Richard) Simpson of Waynesville, North Carolina; Donna's daughter and son, Angie Mojica of Ney, Ohio and Matthew Chaffins of Toledo, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lauren, Madison, Tyler and Logan Haase; three step-grandchildren, Pyper, Oliver and Sawyer; two sisters, Linda (Ed) Foster and Shirley (Larry) Schooley, both of Hicksville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; grandson, Phenix Mojica; one sister, Janice Haase; and one niece, Tammy Foster.
Visitation for Tom Haase will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. A celebration of life for Tom will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville, with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those planning an expression of sympathy make memorial contributions to the Hicksville Beautification Committee, c/o The Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.