BRYAN — Thomas D. Gottwald, 81, Bryan, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, where services are pending. Visit www.krillfuneralservice.com for updated service information.

