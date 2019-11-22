EDON— Thomas E. Fry, 54, Edon, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
3:00PM-7:00PM
Thompson-Funeral Home - Montpelier - East Main St.
204 East Main Street
Montpelier, OH 43543
