Thomas Franz

Napoleon — Thomas James Franz, 67, passed away October 6, 2021, in his home following a quick experience with pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis.
Tom was born December 19, 1953, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Eldor and Betty (Rohrs) Franz.
Tom graduated from Napoleon High School in 1972 and from the Community and Technical College of the University of Toledo in 1974. Tom worked at Color Tile and Wauseon Silo and Coal Company, before becoming a forklift driver at the Campbell Soup Company. A time of developing great friendships.
Tom was a member of Napoleon Church of the Nazarene. Tom dealt with antiques, refinishing pieces under the name of Past Pleasures for 45 years, selling in 10 different shops in both Michigan and Ohio during that joyous endeavor. Tom, who lived a block from the senior center, was involved in planning trips of the travel committee of the Henry County Senior Center. But, Tom's biggest love in life was fishing in Florida, Lake Erie, St. Joseph, Michigan, the Maumee River, Devil's Lake, Michigan, Vineyard Lake, Michigan, etc. His fishing excuse was that he had to provide food for the family.
Tom is survived by his wife Jan (Tietje) Franz; daughters Adrienne (Eric) Freytag, of Napoleon, Ohio, and Angela (Doug) Day, of Sugarcreek Township, Ohio. He will be missed by his loving grandchildren, Alivia Freytag, Ember Day, Asher Day, Izaiah Freytag, Brenner Day, Skyler Day, River Day, Weller Day (deceased) and Winter Day (deceased).
Funeral serves will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Napoleon Nazarene Church, Napoleon, Ohio, with Chip Bullock officiating. Interment will be at Grelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at rodenbergergray.com.
