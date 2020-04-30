Thomas Diltz

CLOVERDALE — Thomas Eugene Diltz, 73, Cloverdale, passed away at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf.
He was born May 17, 1946, in Cloverdale, to the late Ellis and Grace (Miller) Diltz.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Joyce) Diltz of Cloverdale and Richard (Tamela) Diltz of Delphos; six nieces and nephews, Loretta (Mark) Burgei of Ottoville, Dan (Alice) Diltz of Lake Jackson, Texas, Keith (Amy) Diltz of Lancaster, Richard (Tammy) Diltz Jr. of Delphos, Kenneth (Ann) Diltz Jr. of Cloverdale, and Grace Diltz of Delphos; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tom was a 1964 graduate of Continental Local High School where he was in the honor society, and he also graduated from Bluffton College. He retired from Continental Local School as a teacher. He was passionate about teaching, coaching junior high basketball and Little League Baseball for Continental and Cloverdale during his 35-year career. He continued as a substitute teacher for an additional nine years.
Tom was the president of the Cloverdale Community Club and was also known as the “town historian.” He was very well-known and loved within the community. Tom and his brother, Ken, loved Christmas and devoted months to planning and decorating each year. He spent his retirement researching genealogy, planting flower gardens, helping others, and participating in family events. He was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cavaliers and the Browns. Tom always did a daily Bible reading. You could always count on Tom for a good game of euchre and a lively conversation.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale, with Reverend Terry Porter officiating. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cloverdale Community Club, 206 Mahoning St., Cloverdale, Ohio 45827. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
