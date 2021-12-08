Thomas Bowers

Defiance — Thomas L. Bowers, 69, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born on September 16, 1952, to Robert and Rita (Weaner) Bowers in Defiance, Ohio. Thomas worked for DOTCO in Hicksville for 35 years before retiring.
He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Thomas was a big Detroit Tiger fan, enjoyed going to the lake and taking pictures. Christmas was his favorite holiday, spending time with family and friends.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Pamela (Edward) Stephens of Defiance, Ohio; nephew, Doug (Kendra) Stephens of Columbus; his great-nephews, Jack and Luke Stephens; and a great-niece, Emme Stephens. He is also survived by his aunt, Lou Ann Weaner of Florida as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
All services will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to have assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.