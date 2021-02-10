Thomas L. Bostelman, 70, Defiance, Ohio, passed away February 10, 2021.
He was born July 3, 1950, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Freddie and Norma (Hastedt) Bostelman. He married Betty Lienau on June 1, 1973, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio.
Tom was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stryker, and the Ridgeville American Legion, as well as a former volunteer fireman with the Jewell Fire Department. He operated Herm’s Sausage Shop from 1996 until 2007. Tom was a talented woodworker and loved to travel with the family. He enjoyed going to the grandkids’ sporting events and always had Mentos in his pocket for them.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty; sons, Bradley (Teri) and Jeremy (Shannon); grandchildren, Samantha, Ethan, Olivia, Taylor, Ashton, and Kennison; mother, Norma Bostelman; siblings, Linda (Jerry) Hessel, Richard (Sandy) Bostelman and Bruce (Deb) Bostelman; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stryker (Rt. 6 & 66) on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1 p.m., with an hour of visitation prior. Interment will take place in the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church, Jewell Fire Department or the Ridgeville American Legion. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
