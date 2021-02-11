Thomas Balser

Paulding — Thomas "Tom" Balser, 76, Paulding, Ohio, formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9, 2021.
He was born September 4, 1944, in Wauseon, to the late Harold Balser and Agnes (Abbott) Balser. He was a brother to the late Larry (Bobbi) Balser, Sandy (Eugene) Yungmann, Bob Balser, the late Ron Balser, Rick Balser and the late Jodi Balser.
Tom was raised in Wauseon, Ohio, and graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962. He then attended and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from Morehead State University and later obtained his master's degree from the University of Toledo in administration. He then married Dee Miller on February 20, 1971. They had one daughter, Christy.
Tom was an elementary teacher for Napoleon and Montpelier school systems, before spending 36 years of his career as an elementary principal at North Central Schools in Pioneer, Ohio. Tom loved being an educator, working in his yard, gardening, swimming, vacationing with close friends and any activity with his three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Balser and Ron Balser; a sister Jodi Balser; son-in-law, Josh Spieth; and close family friend, Roger Pfund.
Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dee (Miller) Balser; daughter, Christy (Matt) Stoller of Paulding, Ohio; grandchildren, Tucker, Bristyl and Briggs; and close family friends, Roger (deceased) and Karen Pfund, formerly of Wauseon, Ohio.
Friends will be received on Monday, February 15, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio, from 1-6 p.m., located at 114 W. Washington Street, Montpelier, 43543. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Ian Ferguson to officiate. Interment will be private.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.
Arrangements are with the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Montpelier, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to CHP Home Care and Hospice, 250 Dooley Drive, Suite A, Paulding, Ohio 45879; or the family for a future donation to North Central Elementary/Jr. High School in his memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.