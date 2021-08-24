Theresa Landwehr

Holgate — Theresa Lynn Landwehr, age 48, quite the "Merry MooMaw", passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born March 22, 1973, in Defiance, to William Grau and Marian (Aumend) Grau. She married her husband of 30 years, John C. Landwehr, on March 24, 1991, and he survives her in Holgate.
Theresa was faced with numerous challenges throughout her life and against all odds, although it has been a long journey, being stubborn, strong-willed, and very competitive, she pushed valiantly through. She was her own super hero. Theresa was very gifted, and naturally taught herself how to play the piano at three years of age; The Old Rugged Cross being her very first song. She continued to play the piano as a pastime, along with sewing, crocheting and making doll babies. She was also a good cook.
Although a city girl, she had a compassion and companionship with animals, especially Holstein Cows which she raised. She loved everything Holstein, and even drove a cow van that mooed.
Theresa is survived by her husband John; two daughters, Terri Leigh (Travis) Badenhop and Natashia O. Landwehr; grandchildren, Chevella, Camaron, and a soon to be third grandchild; four sisters, Michelle Thacker, Susan (Jill Cobb) Bray, Kelly (Mark) Thelen, and Christina Roloff; brothers-in law, Rick Landwehr, Chris (Megan) Landwehr, Jim (Misty) Landwehr, and Brian (Kay) Landwehr; mother-in- law and father-in-law, Dianna and Richard Landwehr; and grandmother-in-law, Betty Little. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Grau, and grandparents, Lavon and Helen Grau, and Hazel and Arthur Christy.
A celebration of life service will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Pioneer Christian Ministries in Van Wert.
Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home in Napoleon has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be considered to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
