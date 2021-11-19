Theresa Baumle

Payne — Theresa M. Baumle, age 94, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Theresa was born on November 11, 1927, to the late John and Anna (Schall) Linder in Payne, Ohio. On January 21, 1950, Theresa married Harold Baumle, who preceded her in death on September 30, 2003. Theresa was a devoted wife and mother who spent her life providing a loving home for her family. She was one of the oldest members of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne, formerly St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
She is survived by sons, Roman (Kylee) Baumle, Haviland, Ohio, Steven (Judy) Baumle, Middlepoint, Ohio, Jerry (Kathy) Baumle, Payne, Ohio, Victor Baumle, Payne, Ohio, Curt Baumle, Woodburn, Indiana, daughters, Karen (Mark) Bennett, Payne, Ohio, Joan (Clem) Moser, Reading, Michigan, Jean (Bob) Porter, Lodi, Wisconsin, Jan (Rick) Smith, Paulding, Ohio, Angela (Steve) Bidlack, Payne, Ohio; brother, Maurice (Violet) Linder, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; 24 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.
Theresa was also preceded in death by sisters: Genevieve Wilson, Catherine Gonya, Marie Linder, Rita Linder, Rosemary Perrine, Josephine Huguenard, Sister Jean Linder, Sister Helen Linder, brother, James Linder; granddaughter, Katie Baumle and grandson, Kirk Porter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne, with Father Austin Ammanitti officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with rosary service at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to masses or Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne — Maintenance Fund, 203 W. Townline St., Payne, OH 45880.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
