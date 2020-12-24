Theodore "Ted" Koenn

CECIL — Theodore "Ted" Koenn, 97, Cecil, passed away at home Wednesday, December 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Emerald Township, Paulding County, on March 9, 1923, to the late Mary Clemence (Grew) and Lawrence Koenn. Ted devoted his life to his family, his church and the land that he farmed.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Leo (Kathy) Koenn of Cecil, Ann Knuckles of Antwerp, Marie (Jeff) Fidler of Spencerville, Ind., and William (Rainell) Koenn of Cecil; grandchildren, Lisa, Amy, Debbie, Jackie, Bob Sr., Mary O.S.S.T., Vicki, Teresa, Aaron, Lauren, Nick, Jodi, Jami, Jill, Julie and Jason; and 39 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way!

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Madonna (Kolb), whom he married Aug. 29, 1953; siblings, Francis (Mabel) and Virgil (Rosalie) Koenn; son-in-law, Gary Knuckles; grandson, Adam Fidler; and great-grandson, Braden Anderson.

His funeral mass and burial will be held privately.

Memorials are to Divine Mercy Catholic Church for maintenance or Masses, 417 N. Main Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

