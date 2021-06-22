Defiance — Thelma Duerk, 96, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Thelma was born on March 22, 1925 in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin and Emma Maass. In 1944 she married Roger E. Duerk who preceded her.
Mom was a very loving and caring homemaker. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid. She was also a past member of Auglaize Country Club, worked for many years for The Hubbard Company and also the Defiance Election Board, and was a volunteer at St. John Lutheran Church.
Mom loved life and especially enjoyed pampering her family. She and dad followed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and other interests.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda Duerk, Sharon (Jerry) Scheuerman, and Mary Jo Ward, all of Defiance, Ohio; three grandchildren, Heather (Javier) Valdez, Adam Ward and Tom (Britney) Ward; seven great-grandchildren, Eric Scheuerman, Shay, Maycie, Wyatt, and Harly Ward, and Elley and Colt Ward, and one brother, Al Maass.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Roger, her parents, two sisters, Helen Bowers and Lois Jackson, and one brother, William Maass. Also preceding her in death was her much loved son-in-law Randall "Randy" Ward.
The family deeply appreciates the loving care that Mom received from CHP Home Care Hospice and the CHP Hospice Center.
Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Avenue, Defiance on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., with visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are preferred to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 N. State Route 66, Defiance, Ohio, 43512, or St. John Lutheran Church Sunday Morning Broadcast, 655 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
