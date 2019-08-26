Thelma DeHollander

Thelma Lucille DeHollander, 1927-2019, Defiance, passed away after a long and active life.
She was born in Pettisville, Ohio, to the late Roy and Elmina (Thrasher) Kline. She was a polka enthusiast and a member of various polka dancing groups. Thelma was an exceptional bowler and golfer. She took pride in her accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her beloved daughter, Kathleen.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Leticia) of Lima, Ohio, Daniel of Paulding, Ohio, and David of Florence, Arizona; a sister, Edna Barnes of Arizona; her grandson, Raymond; and only granddaughter, Elliana.
Thelma requested no funeral services. There will be a private burial in Michigan. Condolences may be shared at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.