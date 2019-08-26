Thelma DeHollander

Thelma Lucille DeHollander, 1927-2019, Defiance, passed away after a long and active life.

She was born in Pettisville, Ohio, to the late Roy and Elmina (Thrasher) Kline. She was a polka enthusiast and a member of various polka dancing groups. Thelma was an exceptional bowler and golfer. She took pride in her accomplishments.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her beloved daughter, Kathleen.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Leticia) of Lima, Ohio, Daniel of Paulding, Ohio, and David of Florence, Arizona; a sister, Edna Barnes of Arizona; her grandson, Raymond; and only granddaughter, Elliana.

Thelma requested no funeral services. There will be a private burial in Michigan. Condolences may be shared at Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home, Defiance.

